Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Broncos add VP of player personnel, hire away from Saints

Jan 29, 2024, 10:32 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are giving general manager George Paton some help, and tapping into the Saints to do it.

Multiple reports say New Orleans assistant college scouting director Cody Rager is joining the Broncos, specifically as VP of player personnel. The news was first reported by Nick Underhill of the “NOF Network” on Sunday and confirmed by several Denver reporters on Monday morning.

In his bio on the Saints website, it says the 2023 season was Rager’s ninth in New Orleans overall, and third as assistant college scouting director. He had previously been a national scout and area scout for the organization, clearly working his way up the ladder.

And apparently the Saints liked Rager, as longtime New Orleans media member Jeff Duncan points out. Duncan says that Rager was in line to one day be the team’s director of college scouting, should the man in front of him, former NFL GM Jeff Ireland, ever leave.

The Broncos decided to keep Paton this offseason, a decision that surprised many. He did hire Nathaniel Hackett, trade for Russell Wilson and extend Wilson, three monster moves that all didn’t work.

But head coach Sean Payton and owner / CEO Greg Penner felt comfortable with Paton and retained him for 2024. Now Payton goes back to his New Orleans roots, and adds another person to Paton’s front office.

Broncos

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

This was the year to beat the Chiefs, but it still didn’t happen

As they try to reload on offense, Kansas City was down in 2023; nonetheless, they are headed back to the Super Bowl for a fourth time

5 hours ago

Greg Penner...

James Merilatt

Unfortunately, the Broncos are polar opposite of the Niners model

San Francisco is returning to the Super Bowl, largely because of the way they're constructed, which is nothing like the setup in Denver

7 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

If the Broncos are to challenge the Chiefs, their best shot starts with a Round 1 QB

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, the task for the Broncos is clear ... and there's one path that has the best chances of success.

8 hours ago

Jalen Shirden...

Andrew Mason

At the Shrine Bowl, a small-school running back could be worth a big Broncos look

The Shrine Bowl always produces small-school standouts who prove worthy of the challenge, and RB Jaden Shirden is the latest.

13 hours ago

Tahj Washington at the Shrine Bowl...

Cecil Lammey

This Shrine Bowl receiver could be worth a Broncos draft look

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington was among the players who flashed at Shrine Bowl practice on Saturday in front of scouts from every NFL team.

2 days ago

Mike Evans...

Zach Lazarus

Three free-agent wide receivers who could help the Broncos in ’24

After a relatively unproductive season from their current group, Denver needs to upgrade their wide receiver room via the free-agent market

2 days ago

Report: Broncos add VP of player personnel, hire away from Saints