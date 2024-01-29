MacKinnon has stepped up in more ways than one
Jan 28, 2024, 8:14 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm
Mike Evans praises Nathan MacKinnon for not only his production on the ice but for his ability to be a leader in a championship-worthy culture.
Ten years ago Zach Parise captained Team USA to the medal round of the Sochi Olympics, now he could be a key late addition to the Avalanche
2 days ago
Not only do the Avalanche and Nuggets have MVP candidates on their roster, they have superstars who create a winning culture as well
3 days ago
"I mean, I've heard them before and I've never won MVP," Nathan MacKinnon said of the Ball Arena "MVP" chants with a smile
3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon pulled off the natural hat trick against Washington, taking the score from 1-0 to 4-0 in a little under seven minutes
4 days ago
It's huge for the Avalanche to get Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram back; the team is finally home for two games before the All-Star break
4 days ago
Mike Evans discusses the Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistency and explains why Nathan MacKinnon deserves more recognition as one of the best players in the NHL
5 days ago