AVALANCHE

MacKinnon has stepped up in more ways than one

Jan 28, 2024, 8:14 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans praises Nathan MacKinnon for not only his production on the ice but for his ability to be a leader in a championship-worthy culture.

Avalanche

Zach Parise...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche officially announce signing of former All-Star forward

Ten years ago Zach Parise captained Team USA to the medal round of the Sochi Olympics, now he could be a key late addition to the Avalanche

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Mike Evans

Denver fans are living in the golden age of Jokic and MacKinnon

Not only do the Avalanche and Nuggets have MVP candidates on their roster, they have superstars who create a winning culture as well

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon sends message to MVP voters after huge night

"I mean, I've heard them before and I've never won MVP," Nathan MacKinnon said of the Ball Arena "MVP" chants with a smile

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon nets rare natural hat trick, second in Avs history

Nathan MacKinnon pulled off the natural hat trick against Washington, taking the score from 1-0 to 4-0 in a little under seven minutes

4 days ago

Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Avalanche getting back two key players after significant absences

It's huge for the Avalanche to get Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram back; the team is finally home for two games before the All-Star break

4 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Frustrating inconsistencies

Mike Evans discusses the Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistency and explains why Nathan MacKinnon deserves more recognition as one of the best players in the NHL

5 days ago

