A PURDY heated debate about the top 10 QBs in the the NFL
Jan 26, 2024, 12:49 PM
A PURDY heated debate about the top 10 QBs in the the NFL. James Merilatt, Richie Carni and Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to rank their favorites.
Jesse Montano joins the show to discuss Gabe Landeskog's return to the ice, if it's Stanley Cup or bust and how the mentality is different then year for MacKinnon and Makar.
1 day ago
What was the biggest struggle for Todd Helton getting into the Hall of Fame? Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil as Jenny Cavnar joins the show to talk about the legacy of Helton
2 days ago
Why didn't the Nuggets go to the White House? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the 2-0 weekend for the Nuggets along with the big win in Boston!
4 days ago
Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep? Cecil Lammey joins the show! Plus Cale Makar came so close to an incredible record. And Rachel has HUGE news to share!
7 days ago
Where could Russell Wilson end up? Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss five potential landing spots for the QB. Plus the 76ers beat the Nuggets, did Embiid make his MVP point? And the Avalanche get TACOS with a crazy come-from-behind win!
9 days ago
What lesson did Josh Allen teach the Denver Broncos? Can the Avalanche make a run without Valeri Nichushkin? We need to give Richie his roses plus a debrief on the NFL playoffs. Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil breaks down this weekend.
10 days ago