3 of the biggest factors in the Nuggets matchup vs the T-wolves
May 2, 2024, 8:00 PM
What are three of the biggest factors in the Nuggets matchup vs the T-wolves? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil with some of the key things you need to watch!
Did the conversation flip on who can win a championship between the Nuggets and Avs this year? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil dive into the matchup between the T-wolves and Nuggets and give their picks for tonights Avs game!
2 days ago
Should new quarterback Bo Nix be the Week 1 starter for the Broncos? Rachel Vigil is breaking down the Draft experience, Nuggets Game 5 and Avs win yesterday!
3 days ago
Michael Porter Jr. brother's banned from the NBA, how will this affect his mindset going into the Lakers series? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil discuss Jontay Porter and dive into questions around the Avs being the favorites!
15 days ago
Who's the best matchup for the Nuggets between the Lakers and Pelicans? The first play-in game is set for tonight! Who are you rooting for??
16 days ago
Riding the backs of the MVPs? Jared Bednar and Michael Malone have to make a deep playoff run. James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss he questions regarding the Avs and Nuggets.
16 days ago
Rachel is already frustrated with JJ McCarthy and he's not even the QB of the Denver Broncos yet. Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni dives into the QB plans for the NFL Draft plus Richie pisses Rachel off with a hypothetical situation at #12.
20 days ago