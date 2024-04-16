Close
COFFEE BREAK

Riding the backs of the MVPs?

Apr 16, 2024, 8:17 AM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Riding the backs of the MVPs? Jared Bednar and Michael Malone have to make a deep playoff run. James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss he questions regarding the Avs and Nuggets.

Coffee Break

J.J. McCarthy...

Rachel Vigil

Already frustrated with JJ McCarthy

Rachel is already frustrated with JJ McCarthy and he's not even the QB of the Denver Broncos yet. Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni dives into the QB plans for the NFL Draft plus Richie pisses Rachel off with a hypothetical situation at #12.

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves...

Rachel Vigil

What’s the easiest path for the Nuggets to win another title?

Mile High Sports' Nuggets beat writer Ryan Blackburn joins Jake Shapiro for an in-depth conversation about the NBA after Denver gained first place in the west!

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic, MPJ...

Rachel Vigil

How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now?

How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now? Jake Shapiro and Rachel Vigil discuss the big names in the Mile High City and if they make the cut for the Hall of Fame!

12 days ago

Kevin O’Connell Vikings Sean Payton Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up?

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up in the NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the latest NFL rumors!

13 days ago

Spencer Rattler...

Rachel Vigil

Are you okay with drafting Spencer Rattler if they can’t move up?

Are you okay with the Broncos drafting Spencer Rattler if they can't move up? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil discuss plus a look at the Colorado Avalanche going down the stretch!

14 days ago

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves...

Rachel Vigil

What’s the biggest concern for the Nuggets going into the NBA playoffs?

What's the biggest concern for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets going into the playoffs? Losing to the T-wolves stung a bit, Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni discuss the loss plus Richie defends himself from a clip over the weekend!

15 days ago

Riding the backs of the MVPs?