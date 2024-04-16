Riding the backs of the MVPs?
Apr 16, 2024, 8:17 AM
Riding the backs of the MVPs? Jared Bednar and Michael Malone have to make a deep playoff run. James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss he questions regarding the Avs and Nuggets.
Apr 16, 2024, 8:17 AM
Riding the backs of the MVPs? Jared Bednar and Michael Malone have to make a deep playoff run. James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss he questions regarding the Avs and Nuggets.
Rachel is already frustrated with JJ McCarthy and he's not even the QB of the Denver Broncos yet. Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni dives into the QB plans for the NFL Draft plus Richie pisses Rachel off with a hypothetical situation at #12.
4 days ago
Mile High Sports' Nuggets beat writer Ryan Blackburn joins Jake Shapiro for an in-depth conversation about the NBA after Denver gained first place in the west!
5 days ago
How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now? Jake Shapiro and Rachel Vigil discuss the big names in the Mile High City and if they make the cut for the Hall of Fame!
12 days ago
Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up in the NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the latest NFL rumors!
13 days ago
Are you okay with the Broncos drafting Spencer Rattler if they can't move up? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil discuss plus a look at the Colorado Avalanche going down the stretch!
14 days ago
What's the biggest concern for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets going into the playoffs? Losing to the T-wolves stung a bit, Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni discuss the loss plus Richie defends himself from a clip over the weekend!
15 days ago