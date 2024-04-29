Should Bo Nix be the Week 1 starter for the Broncos?
Apr 29, 2024, 1:56 PM
Should new quarterback Bo Nix be the Week 1 starter for the Broncos? Rachel Vigil is breaking down the Draft experience, Nuggets Game 5 and Avs win yesterday!
Michael Porter Jr. brother's banned from the NBA, how will this affect his mindset going into the Lakers series? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil discuss Jontay Porter and dive into questions around the Avs being the favorites!
12 days ago
Who's the best matchup for the Nuggets between the Lakers and Pelicans? The first play-in game is set for tonight! Who are you rooting for??
13 days ago
Riding the backs of the MVPs? Jared Bednar and Michael Malone have to make a deep playoff run. James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss he questions regarding the Avs and Nuggets.
13 days ago
Rachel is already frustrated with JJ McCarthy and he's not even the QB of the Denver Broncos yet. Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni dives into the QB plans for the NFL Draft plus Richie pisses Rachel off with a hypothetical situation at #12.
17 days ago
Mile High Sports' Nuggets beat writer Ryan Blackburn joins Jake Shapiro for an in-depth conversation about the NBA after Denver gained first place in the west!
18 days ago
How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now? Jake Shapiro and Rachel Vigil discuss the big names in the Mile High City and if they make the cut for the Hall of Fame!
25 days ago