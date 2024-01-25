Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

This year could define Nathan MacKinnon’s legacy

Jan 25, 2024, 2:15 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Jesse Montano joins the show to discuss Gabe Landeskog’s return to the ice, if it’s Stanley Cup or bust, and how the mentality is different than year for MacKinnon and Makar.

Coffee Break

Todd Helton...

Rachel Vigil

Biggest struggle for Todd Helton getting into the Hall of Fame?

What was the biggest struggle for Todd Helton getting into the Hall of Fame? Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil as Jenny Cavnar joins the show to talk about the legacy of Helton

1 day ago

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks (L) and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Rachel Vigil

Why didn’t the Nuggets go to the White House?

Why didn't the Nuggets go to the White House? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the 2-0 weekend for the Nuggets along with the big win in Boston!

3 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Rachel Vigil

Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep?

Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep? Cecil Lammey joins the show! Plus Cale Makar came so close to an incredible record. And Rachel has HUGE news to share!

6 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Will we see the Denver Broncos on Hard Knocks?

Where could Russell Wilson end up? Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss five potential landing spots for the QB. Plus the 76ers beat the Nuggets, did Embiid make his MVP point? And the Avalanche get TACOS with a crazy come-from-behind win!

8 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdo...

Rachel Vigil

What lesson did Josh Allen teach the Denver Broncos?

What lesson did Josh Allen teach the Denver Broncos? Can the Avalanche make a run without Valeri Nichushkin? We need to give Richie his roses plus a debrief on the NFL playoffs. Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil breaks down this weekend.

9 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Rachel Vigil

Could Deion Sanders fill the Bama roll?

Could Deion Sanders leave for Alabama? The odds are pretty good. Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil looks into the odds with Richie Carni.

14 days ago

This year could define Nathan MacKinnon’s legacy