Broncos tied for second worst odds to win next year’s Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos won’t be playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

And the way the oddsmakers see it, they’re long-shots to win the big game next season.

SuperBook Sports released their odds for the 2025 Super Bowl, and Denver is +10000 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. That means they’re 100-1, or a $10 bet would net $1,000.

The company the Broncos are with isn’t pretty, as they’re tied with the Patriots, Titans and Commanders for the second worst odds in the NFL. Only the Panthers are worse at +30000.

Here’s the full list, with the usual suspects on top.

Odds to win the Big Game next season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/T47A3Ks0zs — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) January 25, 2024

It’s hard to have good odds to win the Super Bowl when you have uncertainty at QB, and that’s what Denver has. Even though head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton claim the “door is open” for Russell Wilson to return, no one around town seems to believe that.

Wilson was benched with two games to go, and the relationship between him and Payton seems to be irreparable. With the Broncos taking on $85 million in dead cap if they cut Wilson, either this season or spread over the next two, it’s going to be hard to build a competitive roster.

Throw in the fact that they could take a rookie QB with the No. 12 overall pick, and a championship just isn’t happening in 2025. A rookie would actually be a smart step toward a rebuild, rather than an aging veteran as a band-aid on a roster with too many holes.

Regardless, Vegas sees what we all see. And that’s likely another year of losing football coming up in Broncos Country.