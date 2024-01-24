Close
Frustrating inconsistencies

Jan 23, 2024, 8:44 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans discusses the Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistency and explains why Nathan MacKinnon deserves more recognition as one of the best players in the NHL

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

The Colorado Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistencies

1 day ago

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks (L) and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Rachel Vigil

Why didn’t the Nuggets go to the White House?

Why didn't the Nuggets go to the White House? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the 2-0 weekend for the Nuggets along with the big win in Boston!

1 day ago

Courtland Sutton...

Rachel Vigil

Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep?

Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep? Cecil Lammey joins the show! Plus Cale Makar came so close to an incredible record. And Rachel has HUGE news to share!

5 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

The Nuggets loss to the 76ers could actually matter

Zach Bye reacts to the loss against the Philadelphia 76ers and explains why this loss could truly matter in the grand scheme of the NBA season.

5 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Cecil Lammey

What weapons will be added for the Broncos new quarterback?

The Denver Broncos will have a new starting quarterback in 2024. To get the best out of him, they need to add more and better weapons around him on offense. So, who could that be? We’ve got the answers! Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

5 days ago

Greg Penner and Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Should Broncos fans be concerned about the dead cap?

The Denver Broncos are facing a dead cap situation that is quite complicated. Can they compete when they’ll be carrying a lot of dead money? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason as they discuss the latest with the Broncos on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

6 days ago

