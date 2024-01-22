Do the Broncos need to upgrade their wide receiver room in ’24?

The Denver Broncos did not have a 1,000-yard receiver in 2023. In fact, they only had one 100-yard receiving game this past season. So, how do they upgrade the position – especially if one or two receivers are traded away this offseason?

***

Should Sutton Stay or Go?

Courtland Sutton may be the best receiver on the team, and he was the leading receiver in 2023, but he’s no lock for the roster next season. He finally looked like his former self after years of looking like a shell of his former self. Sutton had a problematic knee injury, and it took him a few seasons for him to fully recover.

Last season, Sutton was back to being a force in the red zone. He set a career high with 10 touchdown receptions, and Sutton was certainly a favorite of starting quarterback Russell Wilson. Starting 14 games for the Broncos, Sutton was targeted 90 times, caught 59 passes for 772 yards. He did miss a few games due to injury, but Sutton did return for part of the season finale and did not show the same chemistry with Jarrett Stidham.

This year, Sutton has two years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $17.2 million in 2024 and there’s $7.6 million remaining in dead money. It’s not an outlandish salary for the veteran receiver, but it might be too rich for the Broncos with the dead cap hit that is expected if/when they move on from Wilson this offseason. That means Sutton should be on the trade block – again.

Last year, Sutton was rumored to be on the trade block with teams like the Baltimore Ravens rumored to have interest. A deal didn’t come together, and there were rumblings the Ravens would only surrender a Day 3 pick (rounds 4-7) for Sutton. It’s also rumored that Sutton did not know about being on the trade block and was upset the team didn’t tell him before they started shopping him.

Sutton’s disappointment in the lack of winning is obvious on and off the field. He’s a competitor who has fought back from a lingering injury to showcase his skill set on the field. Off the field, Sutton is quiet, stays out of trouble, and he’s good in the community. He’s the type of player every team would want on the roster. Now is the time to deal him, get some draft capital in return, and let him go elsewhere.

Without Sutton in 2024, the Broncos would have to find a new no.1 receiver. Fortunately, they have someone already on the roster who can fill that void.

***

Payton Loves Jeudy

Fans may have varying opinions on Jeudy, but his head coach loves him. I’ve seen Sean Payton take quite the interest in Jeudy on the practice field. Payton, above all else, is a teacher of football – and it seems like Jeudy is one of his favorite students. While Sutton led the team in receiving last year, Jeudy was not far behind even though he still did not play up to expectations.

Last year, Jeudy was targeted 86 times and caught 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. For a former first-round pick, these numbers are pedestrian. Yes, the Broncos wanted to run the ball as Wilson could not run Payton’s aerial attack as designed. However, Jeudy should have taken over as the leading receiver. Instead, he and Sutton produced like no.2 receivers on a team that didn’t throw the ball that much.

So, if/when Sutton is traded away this team is going to have even higher expectations for Jeudy. Payton loves him, and he’s taken a hands-on approach when it comes to coaching the former first-round pick. Jeudy has natural talent, and we’ve seen him thrive before as the no.1 option in the Broncos’ offense – albeit only for a few games at the end of the 2022 season. However, he’s never played up to his full potential completely and has largely been a disappointment to fans in Broncos Country.

There’s also a chance that Jeudy gets dealt this offseason, but that would make the cupboards incredibly bare. If he stays (he should), Jeudy will get an opportunity to shine like he never has before. Now, it’s going to be on him to establish chemistry with the new quarterback and finally play like the player he was drafted to be.

***

Lots of Learning to Do

I was excited when the Broncos selected Marvin Mims Jr in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. I had a first-round grade on Mims, largely because of the world-class speed he showed playing wideout for Oklahoma. I knew he ran a limited route tree in college, but I felt confident that over time he would be able to get up to speed in the pro game.

Mims is the only receiver on the Broncos’ roster to record a 100-yard game in the 2023 season. He did that early, in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders with just two catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. It was the best game of the season for the rookie, but there were other games where he flashed on offense. Mims finished the year having been targeted 33 times for 22 catches, 377 yards and one touchdown. With that early start (he was good in Week 3, as well), I felt Mims would do more as the season went on – but he’s still got some growth to do as a player.

He’s not a complete route-runner, and he spent time a bit banged up as a rookie. This offseason, Mims needs to continue getting his body prepared for the pro game. Any hamstring injury can slow down a player, but those injuries are especially devastating for a speed player like Mims. In addition to health, he needs to learn how to beat defenders off the line of scrimmage with guile and not just speed. His speed is elite, and he can change direction on a dime. Now, Mims needs to concentrate on how to set up defenders before he makes his break. That comes with time, discipline, and an understanding of coverage concepts. I believe we’ll see a different – and more productive Mims in 2024.

***

Patrick Back?

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Tim Patrick play in 2023 – and it’s even more of a shame because he didn’t play in 2022 either. A knee injury knocked him out of the entire 2022 season, and a ruptured Achilles’ suffered early in training camp kept Patrick off the field for another season. As a player with an injury history that reads like “Infinite Jest” one must wonder if Patrick can ever stay healthy.

That’s why I expect Patrick to be released or have his contract restructured for the 2024 season. He’s got one more year left on his deal, and Patrick has a cap hit of $15.5 million in 2024 with around $6 million remaining in dead money. He’s not going to play on that deal, so we’ll have to wait and see if he agrees to a heavily reconstructed contract or if the team just decides to let him go.

When healthy, Patrick has a “dog” in him that few on the team do. He’s fearless when playing in traffic, and he fights for the ball when it’s in the air. Patrick has good size, speed and body control, so he can be tough for a defender to match up against. Who knows how healthy he will be when training camp opens this year or if he’s even on the roster. If Patrick is on the team and can stay healthy, he gives the Broncos a fine no.2 or no.3 receiver.

***

Interesting Depth

Behind the top four receivers on the roster, the Broncos do have some interesting depth receivers who could develop into solid starters or rotational players. I don’t think any of these remaining players are superstars in the making, but they are good at what they do with individual skill sets.

Lil Jordan Humphrey made some plays last season. However, he only signed a one-year contract with the Broncos for just over $1 million in 2023. That means he’s an unrestricted free agent. With his history of playing for Payton in both New Orleans and Denver, I’m sure he’ll be considered the type of player to bring back for at least another season.

Brandon Johnson might be my favorite on this list in this category. If anyone could be a solid starter from these reserves, it’s Johnson and it’s not really close. Johnson is a smooth athlete who knows how to get open. I like that he sets up routes, and he’s got the body control to make circus catches seem routine. With one year left of his deal, Johnson should push for the starting job or at least a featured rotational role with this team. In 2024, Johnson will earn a base salary of $985,000, while carrying a cap hit of $985,000.

Michael Bandy is impressive when I watch him in practice. He’s been making his way in this league for a few seasons after coming into the NFL undrafted out of San Diego (2021). He bounced on and off the roster in 2023, and Bandy spent quite a bit of time developing on the practice squad. He’s a classic slot receiver who can get open on underneath routes. Bandy is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent in 2024, meaning he can sign with the Broncos and that’s really about it. If they want him back, he has no choice but to return.

Phillip Dorsett still can fly down the field. He’s under contract for 2024 at the price just a little North of $1 million. That’s great value for a veteran who can be a consistent target and a deep threat when called upon. He’ll compete for a roster spot in training camp, and with the cap situation being dire (thanks to Wilson’s dead money likely coming up), having a guy with talent like Dorsett (and a low cap number) will really help.

David Sills can do a bit of everything on the field. He’s a big receiver who knows how to find the soft spot in a zone. Sills is under contract for 2024, and he will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Jalen Virgil just needs to stay healthy because his natural talent is obvious. Virgil was lost for the 2023 season after suffering a meniscus injury that required surgery. Undrafted in 2022, Virgil has spent two seasons with the Broncos. He’s a swift receiver with good size. I like him as an offensive weapon, and I like what he can bring to the field as a return man on special teams. If he’s healthy, Virgil can play his way into a larger-than-expected role with the Broncos.

