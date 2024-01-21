Close
BRONCOS

Ex-Broncos WR KJ Hamler gets another shot, joins Bills

Jan 20, 2024, 5:50 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

KJ Hamler has another shot to get his career right.

The former second-round pick of the Broncos agreen a reserve/future contract with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the move.

Hamler will not be eligible to practice or play with the Bills during the balance of their postseason run, but he will be on the roster when the page turns to the offseason after Super Bowl LVIII.

The Broncos parted ways with KJ Hamler during training camp last year after a star-crossed three-season stint that included numerous injuries and, finally, a bout with pericarditis. The Broncos waived him at the time. Hamler also dealt with a torn pectoral muscle that

In going to Buffalo, KJ Hamler hopes to take the same path traversed by another ex-Broncos draft pick, Isaiah McKenzie. The 2017 draft pick who struggled with ball-security issues joined the Bills in 2018 after the Broncos waived him.

The change worked wonders for McKenzie. He fumbled six times in 31 touches with the Broncos. He had just four fumbles in 270 total touches during five Bills seasons before he moved on to Indianapolis in 2023, where his fumble woes returned — he had three fumbles in 43 touches last season as a Colt.

Hamler spent part of 2023 on the Colts’ practice squad before landing on injured reserve. Now, he’ll have one more chance to turn his potential into performance.

