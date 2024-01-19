PFF ranks four Broncos outgoing free agents among NFL’s top 150

Every dollar will count for the Denver Broncos this offseason, as they’re expected to take a massive cap hit for cutting Russell Wilson.

Even though the orange and blue don’t have giant-named players hitting the market, who will command tens of millions, Denver may find it hard to resign everyone. Plus, there are mumblings that Sean Payton wants to refresh/reset the roster anyway. So with limited money and perhaps motivation to start fresh, the Broncos approach to the four free agents who were listed among Pro Football Focus’ top 150 for this spring should be pretty interesting.

Nose tackle Chris Jones, quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge Josh Allen, wide out Tee Higgins and linebacker Brian Burns were the top five free agents listed across the NFL by PFF. Here are the Broncos-specific ones:

No. 57 Lloyd Cushenberry III

A strong pass-blocker who finally figured it out in 2023, Cush is projected by PFF to sign a four-year $57.1 million deal with $34.25 guaranteed. The Broncos starting center for a few years now has had a revolving door of coordinators, coaches and schemes. Despite being a top 10 rated center this past season by PFF, Cush might be on the move, with 2022 fifth-rounder Luke Wattenberg seemingly becoming a favorite of the staff.

No. 78 Josey Jewell

The Broncos field general on defense took a small step back in 2023, going from the 27th-ranked linebacker to 43rd. Still, he should earn a two-year deal worth $12.5 million, per PFF. Denver has long struggled with its linebackers, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the team go in a different direction than the Jewell-Alex Singelton combo. Jewell had the second-most tackles and two forced fumbles in 2023.

No. 113 Adam Trautman

Traded by the Saints with a late-round pick to move up a few spots in the 2023 NFL Draft, Trautman reunited with Payton and seemed to carve out a nice role in Denver. Three of his seven career touchdowns came in 2023 and he caught 22 passes for 204 yards. Ranked as tight end 72 for a second-straight season, the injuries to Greg Dulcich thrust Trautman from a backup to a 12-game starter. He’s projected to make $8.5 million over two seasons. Maybe something the Broncos will look at as a tight end is a position the team could revamp while keeping Trautman seems like a safe backup.

No. 143 Cam Fleming

Fleming started 15 games for the Broncos in 2022, then only played in six last season. The veteran tackle should get a few million for another year of NFL action. He’ll likely get picked up as a decent reserve by somebody, and it wouldn’t be stunning to see his three-year stint in Denver come to an end.