Broncos DB coach Christian Parker interviewing for Pats’ coordinator role

Christian Parker survived two head-coaching changes with the Broncos with his job intact. That shows the esteem in which the Broncos’ defensive-backs coach is held in throughout NFL circles.

Which means it’s no surprise that teams could look at him for a defensive-coordinator role. And on Friday, one team stepped to the forefront: the New England Patriots.

Moving into an era without longtime coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots — now led by Jerod Mayo — planned to interview Parker for their defensive-coordinator role. Coincidentally, Mayo interviewed with the Broncos for their head-coaching position two years ago, following Parker’s third season on the Denver staff.

Christian Parker joined the Broncos in 2021, landing as the Broncos’ defensive-backs coach following two seasons as a defensive quality-control coach with the Green Bay Packers. On his watch, both Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons earned Pro Bowl nods, with Surtain also achieving first-team All-Pro status following the 2022 season. Surtain was also a first-team selection to an All-Pro squad selected by his fellow players after the 2023 campaign.

Parker is not the only candidate in New England. New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges is also slated to interview for the position.

If Christian Parker gets the New England job, he will inherit a defense that was all that separated the Patriots from being the worst team in the sport. They ranked seventh in total defense and fifth in yards-per-play allowed over the course of the season. The Patriots also ranked ninth in defensive DVOA.

Parker would have some tools with which to work if he goes to New England. And given the respect for the 32-year-old assistant coach, it seems only a matter of time before he ends up running a defense somewhere in the league. That time may be coming soon.