BRONCOS

Broncos one of just three teams that can be forced to do ‘Hard Knocks’

Jan 17, 2024, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

If no one steps up to volunteer for “Hard Knocks,” the league chooses the team involved. And if you haven’t done a previous edition of the HBO/NFL Films series, haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years or you have a returning coach, you cannot say, “No.”

And the Broncos are one of three teams who cannot, by league edict, turn it down this year. The others are the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

There had been some question as to whether the Arizona Cardinals or Indianapolis Colts were in play, as both did in-season ‘Hard Knocks’ editions in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Those take on a different vibe and tenor from the training-camp editions.

However, Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday that their participation in those in-season series — which take place in the second half of a regular season — remove them from consideration.

That leaves the Broncos, Bears and Saints. The Bears could be a compelling choice, especially if they keep the No. 1 overall pick and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who remains projected as the potential No. 1 overall pick.

But with Sean Payton in charge and a potential quarterback transition, the Broncos could be a fascinating option.

WOULD SEAN PAYTON WANT TO DO ‘HARD KNOCKS’?

On the surface, probably not. Few coaches willingly want to pull back the curtain on their operation. This is part of why the NFL enacted provisions that mandated a team take part in the reality series, which began with a look at the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp in 2001.

But Broncos coach Sean Payton indicated that there might be a reason why he would want to take part: to clear up some perceptions on how he deals with being personally criticized for a decision.

“I think it’s part of the deal, and I understand it. I get it. It’s the only thing that makes me once in a while want to do ‘Hard Knocks,’” Payton said on Dec. 29.

“Because there’s a perception. That would be the only reason to get an inside (look) as to this whole ‘old school’ approach. Shoot, you don’t do this (for) this long if you’re not adjusting, funny, creative — all of those things. I think that I am all of those things.”

There is a reasonable chance the world could have the chance to find out this summer.

