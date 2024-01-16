Anonymous NFL folks discuss future of Broncos QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos and QB Russell Wilson are almost certainly headed for a parting of ways this spring or summer.

Head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton can say the “door is open” for a return, but it’s hard to believe them. Payton benched Wilson with two games to go in the 2023 season, and it seems like the relationship is irreparable.

Wilson met with reporters and told them the Broncos threatened to bench him midway through the season if he didn’t redo the injury guarantee in his contract. Wilson declined, and because Denver went on a five-game winning streak, he kept his job.

But after an excruciating loss to the Patriots on Christmas Eve, Payton pulled the plug. Wilson will almost assuredly be on a new team in 2024.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dropped a lengthy article on Wilson’s future. He spoke to a number of NFL personnel folks who offered anonymous opinions on what went wrong and what’s next.

First, many believe Payton didn’t care for Wilson from the jump. It was a sentiment shared by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and echoed in some of these quotes.

“Sean never liked him as the guy from Day 1 and went out of his way to make that known,” a veteran AFC personnel man told Fowler.

“I think ultimately Sean wanted his own guy at QB. His system is very extensive and usually takes years before a QB is truly comfortable,” another AFC exec said.

As for what’s next for Wilson, it sounds like many believe he can still be an NFL starter. Particularly because Denver would have to pay him $38 million in 2024 if he’s released and another team could sign him for the veteran minimum of just $1 million.

“He’s still a good, quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much,” an AFC personnel man said in the story.

“Still an instinctual thrower, still has arm talent to throw the ball downfield,” an NFL personnel evaluator added. “Still a good enough mover. Has always thrown a good deep ball. It’s just if you ask him to throw the ball 35 times a game, he’s probably going to struggle. That’s just not who he is.”

Finally, no one believes Wilson is going to help the Broncos negotiate a trade. First of all, Wilson has a no-trade clause. He’s going to want to pick his next destination, and being a free agent makes that significantly easier. Second, after the benching, why would he help the Broncos get any salary cap relief?

“I don’t think he’ll do Denver any favors,” a salary cap expert told Fowler. “Why would he? He can wait this out and essentially pick his new team with a golden parachute coming.”

In short, it sounds like NFL executives and personnel folks feel like Wilson can still play. It just never worked with Payton, and Wilson likely won’t do the Broncos any favors on his way out the door.

To read Fowler’s full story on ESPN, click here.