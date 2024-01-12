Carroll dishes on Wilson coming to his party, talking with Sherman

Pete Carroll’s impromptu party after his departure from the Seahawks drew a lot of big-name attendees, including Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman.

The two long-time Seattle teammates won a Super Bowl together, but also had their issues. The former All-Pro cornerback ripped the Broncos quarterback last year on Amazon Prime, and the relationship has supposedly been frosty for years.

Apparently, all it took was Carroll surprisingly being removed as head coach to bring the two together. Carroll joined “Brock and Salk” on Seattle Sports 710 on Friday and talked about his time in Seattle, the party and plenty more.

“I’m walking out the door at the end of it, we’re getting ready to go, and Richard and Russell are standing in the doorway and they both looked at me and said ‘look what had to happen to get us two talking to one another and having fun,'” Carroll said with a laugh.

They say time can heal wounds, but so can a get together for a man both Wilson and Sherman clearly love. Wilson penned a nice tweet after Carroll’s exit and flew to Seattle for the party. He posted pictures on social media with his former head coach and teammates.

“They just made it really fun. It was great to see all of those guys, great to see Russ. He had a blast with it and he knew he was surprising us,” Carroll said. “It was a great night hanging out, it was just back to the old days.”

And how did this all come together? Well, Carroll told one of his friend to “get the band back together.”

“We just put the word out and guys just started showing up out of nowhere. We had a great evening, we’re having a blast, I’m in heaven just in the middle of all the guys and having fun, hugging it up. Out of nowhere… in walks Russell. Out of nowhere, they flew up from San Diego or something like that and surprised me,” Carroll said.

We’ll see what the future holds for both Carroll and Sherman. The former made it clear he wants to still coach, and the latter is likely looking for a new team after being benched by the Broncos the last two games of the season.

For now, it appears any supposed beef between Carroll and Wilson is dead — and the QB is now cool with Sherman, too.