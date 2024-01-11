Russell Wilson celebrated Pete Carroll with old Seattle teammates

It looks like Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson made a trip to Seattle to celebrate former head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday night.

Carroll, who is shockingly out as the Seahawks head coach, appeared to have a party with some of his best players over the years. Wilson made an appearance, along with guys like Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse and others based on Wilson’s social media posts.

Grateful for you! Fun Celebrating you tonight and all the memories! @PeteCarroll pic.twitter.com/gy5qZMXCae — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 11, 2024

Wilson also posted the photos on his Instagram story, heaping praise on Carroll.

“Good celebrating with you tonight Coach! Grateful for all you’ve done for me, my family, teammates and so many others,” Wilson wrote.

This comes just a few hours after Wilson penned a nice tweet about Carroll no longer being the man in charge in Seattle. As we pointed out yesterday, that relationship wasn’t nearly as frosty as it was perceived, or maybe time healed some wounds. The divorce between Wilson and the Seahawks when he was traded to the Broncos in the spring of 2022 wasn’t exactly pretty.

It’s also interesting to see Wilson in the same room as Sherman. The former great cornerback is now an analyst on Amazon Prime and criticized Wilson multiple times during his first season in Denver. It’s hard to imagine they’re the best of friends, but they were together to celebrate Carroll.

All of this comes as Wilson is still on the Broncos roster, but the team is almost assuredly going to move on. Wilson was benched for the final two regular season games under head coach Sean Payton and there doesn’t seem to be a path forward.

Could he and Carroll reunite in a new city? That also feels unlikely, but you never know.