Don’t look now, but Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is skating

Jan 11, 2024, 12:22 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t had captain Gabriel Landeskog skate with them during a game since they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

And by no means is a Landeskog return imminent, but this is a promising sign. For the first time since yet another knee surgery last spring, Landeskog is back on the ice.

The Avalanche posted some photos of Landeskog at Family Sports Center on Thursday, and beat reporter Evan Rawal captured a video. Take a look for yourself.

Landeskog underwent a knee cartilage transplant in May, a drastic procedure that is very hard to come back from. But the captain was desperate, after his missed the entire 2022-23 season and wasn’t getting better. The Avalanche have ruled him out for this entire regular season as well, although Colorado is “cautiously optimistic” he could potentially be back for the playoffs.

No NHL player has ever played again after the surgery, but no one would put it past Landeskog to be the first to pull it off. He’s been mostly in Toronto undergoing rehab, but has been around the team more and more lately. He was in town for Erik Johnson’s return with the Sabres, and now it appears he’s likely to stay put.

This is step one in what is sure to be many, but it’s a start. And while the Avs are in great position, just one point back in the Western Conference and Central Division with 57 total, they’ll likely need Landeskog to make another championship possible.

He had 11 goals and 11 assists during their Cup run in 2022, putting him fourth on the team in points during the playoffs. And even more than that, it’s his leadership they miss the most. This is a positive sign, with hopefully several more to come over the next few months.

(Update 1:28 p.m.) –

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar spoke about Landeskog’s return to the ice after practice. He said this has been part of the plan, and Landeskog probably won’t skate every day.

Most of all, he’s happy for the captain as his return journey progresses. You can watch his comments below.

