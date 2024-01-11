Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Could Deion Sanders fill the Bama roll?

Jan 11, 2024, 11:07 AM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Could Deion Sanders leave for Alabama? The odds are pretty good. Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil looks into the odds with Richie Carni.

Coffee Break

Broncos general manager George Paton...

Rachel Vigil

5 things we learned from the Broncos end of season presser

5 things we learned from the Denver Broncos end-of-season press conference. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to discuss what we learned and what could happen this offseason.

24 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines answers questions during t...

Rachel Vigil

Do you want McCarthy or Penix Jr as the Broncos future QB now?

Do you want J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr as the Broncos future QB now? Watch today's edition of Coffee Break with Rachel Vigil! Rachel and DenverSports.com Senior Broncos Writer Andrew Mason look into the National Championship game and the Broncos locker room yesterday during cleanout

2 days ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Rachel Vigil

Did Jarrett Stidham prove that he can be QB1?

Did Jarrett Stidham prove that he can be the starting QB for the Denver Broncos next year? Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt dive into the quarterback play. Plus the players are cleaning out their lockers, who's talking?

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets...

Rachel Vigil

What an incredible night for Denver Sports

The Mile High City has two of the best players in the world. What an unbelievable night for Colorado sports with the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets. Rachel Vigil dives into what happened Thursday night plus has updates on the Denver Broncos.

6 days ago

Russell Wilson Garett Bolles...

Rachel Vigil

Which Denver Broncos player is sick of the “same crap”?

Which Denver Broncos player is sick of the "same old crap"? Plus was Courtland Sutton actually snubbed from the Pro Bowl? Watch today's Coffee Break with Rachel Vigil!

7 days ago

Tim Patrick...

Rachel Vigil

Four names Broncos Country could say goodbye to this offseason

Who are four names that Broncos Country should say goodbye to this offseason? Join Rachel Vigil for today's edition of Coffee Break! Rachel is sick of the conversation around Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. Plus, Mat Smith joins the show to discuss NATE THE GREAT and how he's continuing to make history.

8 days ago

Could Deion Sanders fill the Bama roll?