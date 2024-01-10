5 things we learned from the Broncos end of season presser
Jan 10, 2024, 11:16 AM
5 things we learned from the Denver Broncos end-of-season press conference. Will Petersen joins Rachel Vigil to discuss what we learned and what could happen this offseason.
00:00 – Intro
01:00 – Will and Rachel discuss the door still being open for Russell Wilson.
03:00 – Would Wilson be okay staying in Denver even if it’s as a backup?
08:00 – Should the Broncos move forward with GM George Paton?
10:00 – No doubt, this was a disappointing season and a step in the right direction.
18:00 – Paton is not making decisions, this is about Sean Payton.
20:00 – New uniforms on the horizon?
24:00 – Be patient because this team won’t make big moves in free agency.