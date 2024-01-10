Why isn’t Nikola Jokic shooting?
Jan 9, 2024, 6:00 PM
Zach Bye reacts to the lack of shooting from Nikola Jokic and explains why he is not a fan of the lack of scoring from an NBA superstar of Jokic’s caliber.
Zach Bye reacts to the lack of shooting from Nikola Jokic and explains why he is not a fan of the lack of scoring from an NBA superstar of Jokic's caliber.
On Thursday night, Steve Kerr went at the king of the NBA (Nikola Jokic,) missed and ended up only ticking him off
5 days ago
Nikola Jokic hit a game-winning buzzer-beater from 39 feet to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-127, keeping the Nuggets hot
5 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors and discusses how Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation.
5 days ago
The Denver Nuggets had a commanding win over the Hornets. Nikola Jokic’s surprising lack of shooting during the first half, and Aaron Gordon’s return after his dog attack. Join Zach Bye for the Mile High Hoops podcast!
7 days ago
Everyone will remember the Nuggets highlight of 2023, winning the Finals, almost nobody will want to recollect how it ended—a drubbing by OKC
11 days ago
The Nuggets rolled the Grizzlies on Thursday 142-105, behind a perfect Nikola Jokic triple-double and strong contributions from Peyton Watson
12 days ago