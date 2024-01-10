Close
NBA

Why isn’t Nikola Jokic shooting?

Jan 9, 2024, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the lack of shooting from Nikola Jokic and explains why he is not a fan of the lack of scoring from an NBA superstar of Jokic’s caliber.

