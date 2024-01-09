Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

The halfway point draws near

Jan 8, 2024, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans invites Mat Smith to the show to break down the performance of the Colorado Avalanche, as the middle of the season draws near.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Nathan MacKinnon does it again

Mike Evans discusses the incredible performance of Nathan McKinnon in scoring two game-winning overtime goals in the Avs’ last two games, and how the team is beginning to find a true rhythm.

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

The awards keep coming as Nathan MacKinnon does it again in OT

The NHLPA named Nathan MacKinnon as its player of the week, thanks in large part to his back-to-back games playing hero for the Avalanche

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

MacKinnon makes All-Star Game, Makar still has to be voted in

Nathan MacKinnon will represent the Colorado Avalanche in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and as of now he's the only one going from the West's top team

4 days ago

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon Valeri Nichushkin Avalanche...

Will Petersen

After all that noise, Avalanche tied for first in Western Conference

Despite some pushing the panic button every time the Avalanche lose, they're a top contender to win their second Stanley Cup in three years

5 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Monster month from Nathan MacKinnon earns him NHL’s top honor

Nathan MacKinnon had 29 points in December, an Avalanche / Nordiques franchise record for a month, earning him the NHL's No. 1 Star

6 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Nathan MacKinnon is on fire

Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals, reached 300 for his career and extended his point streak to 17 games! Which one was most impressive? Plus, some final thoughts on the Toews comments and welcome back Samuel Girard. Join Rachel and Will!

17 days ago

The halfway point draws near