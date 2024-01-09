The halfway point draws near
Jan 8, 2024, 6:00 PM
Mike Evans invites Mat Smith to the show to break down the performance of the Colorado Avalanche, as the middle of the season draws near.
Mike Evans discusses the incredible performance of Nathan McKinnon in scoring two game-winning overtime goals in the Avs’ last two games, and how the team is beginning to find a true rhythm.
3 days ago
The NHLPA named Nathan MacKinnon as its player of the week, thanks in large part to his back-to-back games playing hero for the Avalanche
3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon will represent the Colorado Avalanche in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and as of now he's the only one going from the West's top team
4 days ago
Despite some pushing the panic button every time the Avalanche lose, they're a top contender to win their second Stanley Cup in three years
5 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon had 29 points in December, an Avalanche / Nordiques franchise record for a month, earning him the NHL's No. 1 Star
6 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals, reached 300 for his career and extended his point streak to 17 games! Which one was most impressive? Plus, some final thoughts on the Toews comments and welcome back Samuel Girard. Join Rachel and Will!
17 days ago