The MVP of the 2023 Broncos was actually a player on offense

The Broncos 2023 NFL season is one day away from ending and while playoffs are out of the picture, it was still a very eventful year for the franchise. Players had their ups and downs throughout the year, but one shined brighter than anyone else this season.

That would be Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is the Broncos No. 1 receiver and had an incredibly successful season. He was able to haul in 56 receptions for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns with one game left on the schedule. He’s currently tied for the third-most touchdowns in the league, trailing behind Tyreek Hill (12) and Mike Evans (13).

While other players had phenomenal performances this season, like Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, Sutton was by far the most impactful. When Sutton wasn’t playing, the team was hurting because of it. He put the Broncos in a position to win and was able to produce at critical moments.

Let’s also remember Sutton had some of the most impressive catches of the year in crucial moments throughout the season.

“I mean, he’s fantastic … just the way he does his business,” Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “He’s a great leader, hard worker, always positive — that’s a huge thing for a receiver. Sometimes things go dry, they’re not getting the ball as much as they want, and he’s always positive”.

Sutton is a leader on the Broncos, and this year, he showed that he can still perform at a high level and work through all the challenges they’ve been facing on offense. He’s a consistent player that you know you can rely on in difficult situations.

While Sutton unfortunately did not make the cut for the Pro Bowl this year, he wasn’t necessarily snubbed. He ranks 42nd in receiving yards (770) and 79th in yards per reception (13.3). While he’s not a top receiver in the league right now, he significantly improved this season, and his presence was felt much more heavily around the league than in previous years.

Sutton has so much potential and room to grow as a receiver and could easily haul in a 1000-yard season with the right quarterback and leadership helping him along the way.

He’s been dealt a rough hand here in Denver over the last six years. He’s gone through numerous head coaches, offensive coordinators, and quarterbacks, but he’s taking advantage of his opportunities and becoming a true leader within the organization.

Sutton deserves to be the team’s MVP, as he was a massive contributor and showed tremendous growth from previous years.

There’s one game left in the season, and Sutton has been cleared to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. He can hopefully add another touchdown or two before the 2023 season ends.

Follow @zlazarus98