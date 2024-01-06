Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The MVP of the 2023 Broncos was actually a player on offense

Jan 6, 2024, 10:06 AM

BY ZACH LAZARUS


Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos 2023 NFL season is one day away from ending and while playoffs are out of the picture, it was still a very eventful year for the franchise. Players had their ups and downs throughout the year, but one shined brighter than anyone else this season.

That would be Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is the Broncos No. 1 receiver and had an incredibly successful season. He was able to haul in 56 receptions for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns with one game left on the schedule. He’s currently tied for the third-most touchdowns in the league, trailing behind Tyreek Hill (12) and Mike Evans (13).

While other players had phenomenal performances this season, like Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, Sutton was by far the most impactful. When Sutton wasn’t playing, the team was hurting because of it. He put the Broncos in a position to win and was able to produce at critical moments.

Let’s also remember Sutton had some of the most impressive catches of the year in crucial moments throughout the season.

“I mean, he’s fantastic … just the way he does his business,” Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “He’s a great leader, hard worker, always positive — that’s a huge thing for a receiver. Sometimes things go dry, they’re not getting the ball as much as they want, and he’s always positive”.

Sutton is a leader on the Broncos, and this year, he showed that he can still perform at a high level and work through all the challenges they’ve been facing on offense. He’s a consistent player that you know you can rely on in difficult situations.

While Sutton unfortunately did not make the cut for the Pro Bowl this year, he wasn’t necessarily snubbed. He ranks 42nd in receiving yards (770) and 79th in yards per reception (13.3). While he’s not a top receiver in the league right now, he significantly improved this season, and his presence was felt much more heavily around the league than in previous years.

Sutton has so much potential and room to grow as a receiver and could easily haul in a 1000-yard season with the right quarterback and leadership helping him along the way.

He’s been dealt a rough hand here in Denver over the last six years. He’s gone through numerous head coaches, offensive coordinators, and quarterbacks, but he’s taking advantage of his opportunities and becoming a true leader within the organization.

Sutton deserves to be the team’s MVP, as he was a massive contributor and showed tremendous growth from previous years.

There’s one game left in the season, and Sutton has been cleared to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. He can hopefully add another touchdown or two before the 2023 season ends.

Broncos

Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have starting O-line streak snapped with Mike McGlinchey injury

Mike McGlinchey and Chris Manhertz were ruled out for Sunday’s Broncos season finale in Las Vegas. McGlinchey is dealing with a rib injury.

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

3 Reasons why the Broncos should beat the Raiders in Week 18

The Denver Broncos have one more game left this season, and it’s on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. With NFL Draft positioning on the line, should the Broncos win or lose? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason for Orange and Blue Today as they discuss the merits in winning a game that could […]

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson ‘below average’ in operating offense, says NFL on FOX’s Mark Schlereth

Russell Wilson can operate off-schedule -- but on-schedule, he struggles, and Mark Schlereth sees the issues as deep for the QB.

20 hours ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Despite injuries, Greg Dulcich remains in Broncos plans

The injury-plagued season of Greg Dulcich ended quietly this week, but the Broncos still believe he can recover and be a factor in the years to come.

20 hours ago

Broncos...

Mike Evans

Sean Payton isn’t the villain in the Russell Wilson saga

Just because the Broncos head coach made an unpopular decision, choosing to move on from an aging QB, doesn't make him the bad guy

1 day ago

Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey says his ribs ‘hurt pretty good’

Mike McGlinchey sat out a second-straight day of practice Thursday due to an injury he incurred last Sunday against the Chargers.

2 days ago

The MVP of the 2023 Broncos was actually a player on offense