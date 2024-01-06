Close
BRONCOS

Broncos have starting O-line streak snapped with Mike McGlinchey injury

Jan 5, 2024, 5:11 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike McGlinchey will be the only offensive lineman on Denver’s first team to miss a start this season.

After starting the same offensive-line quintet for each of the first 16 games of the season, an injury to McGlinchey’s ribs will sideline him for the season finale Sunday in Las Vegas. Swing tackle Cameron Fleming, who replaced Mike McGlinchey last Sunday during the win over the Los Angeles Chargers, will start in his place.

So, with Fleming in the lineup, the Broncos will have used just two starting offensive-line combinations this season. In the 2022 campaign, they had 10 different game-opening lineups up front.

“We’ve had our fair share of injuries, but not a lot,” coach Sean Payton said.

And he believes it starts with the offseason work. The Broncos overhauled their strength-and-conditioning staff in the 2023 offseason, and even altered the team’s nutrition program.

“Our offseason — there is a lot that goes into that, and I think that is good,” Payton said. “Those guys, we always talk about that group having cohesiveness and it’s a group that is fairly tight.

“… When you watch that group workout, it’s impressive. It’s a credit or testament to their offseason. It’s hard to do in this league.”

Mike McGlinchey battled a knee sprain in the preseason, but did not miss a game through Week 17.

Overall, it’s been an area that I have been pleased with. It’s uncomfortable lifting how we lift and practicing sometimes, but experience has told me to get ready for games, it’s hard to if you are not prepping the right way.”

BEYOND MIKE McGLINCHEY AND THE O-LINE:

  • Tight end Chris Manhertz was also ruled out after missing the entire week of practice due to an illness.
  • Punter Riley Dixon remained absent from practice as he tended to a personal matter. However, he is expected to play Sunday.
  • In Las Vegas, running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out for Sunday’s game. This is significant, as the Broncos have never beaten the Raiders with Jacobs in the lineup.

