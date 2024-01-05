Mike McGlinchey says his ribs ‘hurt pretty good’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike McGlinchey knows there is something on the line for the Denver Broncos this Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

There is the quest for a win that would snap the franchise’s streak of consecutive losing seasons at six. But for McGlinchey, being in the starting lineup would mean that the Broncos have the same starting offensive-line quintet for every regular-season game in a campaign for the first time since 2011.

But after suffering an injury to his ribs last Sunday, Mike McGlinchey has yet to practice.

“It would be huge. I’m gonna do my best to get there,” he said. “They hurt pretty good. And unfortunately with the ribs, you can’t avoid them. So, I’m gonna do my best to be out there on Sunday.”

MIKE McGLINCHEY LOOKS OVER THE HORIZON

But if Mike McGlinchey is not on the Allegiant Stadium grass, his season will end after 16 games — and with the Broncos in a position that has become all-too-familiar to them: on the quarterback market.

Given that the team played improved football with Russell Wilson at quarterback, it’s fair to wonder whether the Broncos will take a step back by making a potential reboot at the position — with another passer, potentially a rookie, joining current starter Jarrett Stidham in the mix.

But in McGlinchey’s eyes, it’s not solely about the quarterback.

“With respect to the quarterback position — it’s a big-time position, but it is just one position. There are other facets to our football team and other things that are going on that we need to improve on first to make sure that guy’s job is a lot easier,” he said.

Mike McGlinchey: “With respect to the quarterback position — it’s a big-time position, but it is just one position. There are other facets to our football team and other things that are going on that we need to improve on first to make sure that guy’s job is a lot easier.“ pic.twitter.com/hwCGT1p3rD — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 5, 2024

“It’s not my job to speak on who that’s going to be. I trust fully that Sean (Payton) and the team upstairs will get this right, no matter what’s going on, and the trust that they put in that person that plays that position for us. But I think that we’ve got — we’ve been very lucky to have two good ones this year, and we’re gonna continue to move forward. But like I said, it is just one position, and there’s 21 other guys — or 32, I guess, if you count special teams, too — to get better. And it’s our job to get better at every position. And you have to look inside first before you start worrying about everything else.”

McGlinchey addressed the media Thursday after winning the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, given by the team’s beat reporters to a player who exemplifies Williams’ willingness to cooperate with and answer questions from local media covering the team.

“I think it’s very important to show not only respect to you guys, but to put the best foot forward for our football team and what we want to be represented as,” McGlinchey said. “I think being coachable and being professional are two of the biggest qualities that you need to be successful in this league, and I’ve just tried to put my best foot forward doing those two things.”

BEYOND McGLINCHEY, OTHER BRONCOS TAKE STEPS FORWARD

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and edge rusher Baron Browning both continued their path to returning from the concussion protocol Thursday. They wore normal jerseys after working Wednesday in blue non-contact jerseys and saw full workloads after being limited one day earlier.

Pro Bowl receiver and returner Marvin Mims Jr. also saw a full practice after being limited Wednesday.

In addition to McGlinchey, four other Broncos on the 53-player roster did not practice: tight end Chris Manhertz (illness), nose tackle Mike Purcell (rest day), punter Riley Dixon (personal reasons) and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (personal reasons).