Russell Wilson mic’d up and relentlessly positive in final Broncos start

Russell Wilson will be remembered for a lot of things in Broncos Country—and while his era was ultimately a failure, his relentlessly positive attitude never wavered.

Everyone wants a look inside Wilson’s head as his benching and divorce from the Broncos got real. While everyone knows how ugly things are at Dove Valley now, several reports show they’ve been that way for months. Still, the Broncos had a shot to end their postseason drought and a pretty good chance at that had they finished off the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

“Each drive we score, every time we touch it we score,” Wilson said to his team down big.

And Denver nearly did it. Wilson led the Broncos to two fourth-quarter touchdowns with two-pointers on each after as well, to make a huge comeback and tie the Pats late. But the final drive went three-and-out and New England worked themselves into a game-winning field goal for a 26-23 win.

The NFL had Denver’s veteran star quarterback mic’d for what is likely his final start for the Broncos.

Among the highlights was how fired up he was after the two-pointer to tie. Also, Bill Belichick gave Wilson a nice compliment, and he had Pats QB Bailey Zappee had a pleasant exchange. Even down 23-7, Russ stayed positive—a trait that will echo from his 11-19 record as a starter in orange and blue.

Wilson is being replaced by journeyman backup Jarrett Stidham. It’s a move that Sean Payton says is to give the offense a spark but really keeps the Broncos options open this offseason as they’ll likely move on from Wilson and would’ve had a harder time doing so had he been hurt in either of the team’s final two games.