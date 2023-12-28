Close
Justin Simmons not on the field as Broncos practice

Dec 28, 2023, 2:49 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Justin Simmons was not on the field at the start of practice as the Broncos continued their preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team says he missed Thursday’s work with an illness.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and edge rusher Baron Browning also remained sidelined. Both players are in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol following last Sunday’s loss to New England.

Also not on the field for practice was running back Dwayne Washington. He sat out Wednesday’s practice due to an illness.

If Justin Simmons can’t play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Delarrin Turner-Yell would likely start in his place. Turner-Yell filled in for Simmons in Weeks 3 and 4 at Miami and Chicago.

The Broncos also added rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to the injury report with a hamstring issue. Mims saw limited work in Thursday’s practice.

Meanwhile, tight end Greg Dulcich remained sidelined. He hasn’t practiced since suffering a foot injury during his first practice back on Dec. 13. The Broncos have just five days left in the window in which they can activate him from injured reserve; if he is not moved to the 53-player roster by then, he will remain on injured reserve and his season will officially end.

Also, quarterback Russell Wilson practiced. as per usual. If he suffers an injury in practice or in game work, his $37 million base salary for 2025 would be guaranteed, as it is protected for injury.

Justin Simmons not on the field as Broncos practice