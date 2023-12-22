Close
COFFEE BREAK

Similarities between the Broncos and Patriots

Dec 21, 2023, 5:38 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

The Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots have a few similarities in their play. Deep dive into the matchup against New England with Rachel Vigil on today’s edition of Coffee Break! Plus, the drama involving one of the biggest names (kind of) committed to Colorado.

 

#NEPvDEN #denversports #denverbroncos #broncosnews #skobuffs

00:00Intro

01:00 – What about Bill Belichick?

04:00 – Will the Patriots contain the Broncos’ rushing attack?

07:00 – Are these teams in NFL purgatory?

11:00 – Will the Patriots start hot against Denver’s defense?

13:00 – Javonte Williams is a great story, but he doesn’t look the same.

15:00 – Russell Wilson getting yelled at by Sean Payton has been overblown.

21:00 – Nikola Jokic changing shoe brands.

26:00 – Jordan Seaton maybe NOT committed to Colorado?

