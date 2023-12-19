Close
AVALANCHE

Makar’s “nagging” injury is concerning as he misses another game

Dec 19, 2023, 1:28 PM

Cale Makar injury...

(Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Cale Makar’s injury still isn’t better enough for him to play on Tuesday night against the Blackhawks.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar announced the news after morning skate in Chicago. It will be the third straight games Makar has missed and the fifth of the last nine for the Avs.

Bednar described the lower-body injury as “nagging” after Colorado beat San Jose 6-2 on Sunday night. Makar was reportedly going to travel with the team to the Windy City, but wasn’t spotted giving it a go at morning skate.

Makar has played only five games in the month of December, contributing two goals and one assist. He’s slowed down since his scorching start, one that earned him the NHL’s Second Star of the Month in November. During that stretch he had a ridiculous 25 points, including 21 assists.

Makar’s 37 total points have him still third on the Avs, trailing Nathan MacKinnon (47 points) and Mikko Rantanen (39 points). The former Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy winner is a massive piece for Colorado, so it sounds like Bednar is being smart. There’s no use in getting Makar more hurt in December when they’ll need him fresh in April, May and hopefully June.

The Avalanche are tied atop the Central Division with the Dallas Stars. Each squad has 40 points, while Vegas (47 points) and Vancouver (44 points) are pacing the Western Conference.

Puck drop between Colorado and Chicago is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.

