AVALANCHE

Avs star Cale Makar gets NHL’s second biggest honor in November

Dec 1, 2023, 12:20 PM

Cale Makar...

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was named the NHL’s second Star of the Month for November on Friday.

Makar put up a ridiculous 25 points in 14 games, netting four goals and adding 21 assists. It was the fifth most assists in a calendar month in league history by a defenseman. He’s also the first defenseman in team history to be named one of the stars of the month.

The only player edging Makar was Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, who had 28 points, averaging two per game.

Makar notched points in 12 of his 14 November outings, highlighted by five consecutive multi-point performances — a run that included three straight three-assist games.

He also became the fastest defenseman in NHL history to accumulate 200 career helpers, doing so in his 254th game.

Makar is third in the entire league with 34 points and leads all defenseman. It’s truly wild to see a blue-liner putting up these kinds of stats.

Overall, the Avalanche are 15-6-1 and have won seven of their last nine games. They fell in overtime 4-3 to the Coyotes on Thursday night, but of course Makar scored a goal and added an assist.

