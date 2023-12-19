Close
AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Best two players to build an NHL franchise

Dec 18, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans picks the two best NHL players to start a franchise around!

Avalanche

Elias Lindholm...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Avalanche looking to trade for former 40-goal scorer

The Colorado Avalanche may soon have three of the top five picks from the 2013 NHL Draft on the ice together

3 hours ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

After monster week, Nathan MacKinnon captures NHL’s top honor

In four games, Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon went nuts, registering 10 points with three goals and seven assists

7 hours ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: An Emotional Return to the Mile High City

Mike Evans discusses the recent positive trends for the Avs, as well as the emotional return of Erik Johnson, who had his first game back in Denver after calling it home for 13 seasons.

3 days ago

Tomas Tatar...

James Merilatt

Avalanche had big expectations for a forward they just traded

Tomas Tatar was an offseason signing for Colorado that never panned out; now, the forward is headed to Seattle for minimal compensation

3 days ago

Erik Johnson...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche did it right with all their tributes to Erik Johnson

During the first period against Buffalo, the Avs gave Erik Johnson a long tribute video, with the crowd following with a standing ovation

5 days ago

Erik Johnson...

Will Petersen

Former Avs great Erik Johnson breaks down in tears before return

When Erik Johnson met with the media on Wednesday at Ball Arena, it's no surprise he got emotional discussing all his memories in Denver

5 days ago

