AVALANCHE

Avalanche had big expectations for a forward they just traded

Dec 15, 2023, 5:29 PM

Tomas Tatar...

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The Colorado Avalanche made a trade on Friday afternoon. And it’s a bit of a head scratcher.

The left winger played in 27 games for the Avs this season. He chalked up just nine points, posting one goal and eight assists. The goal came on Monday night against Calgary.

Tatar signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche during the offseason. He came to Colorado after two seasons in New Jersey, including a productive campaign a year ago.

The Avs were hoping the 33-year-old forward could match that production, when he recorded 48 points and found the back of the net 20 times. It just never clicked in Colorado, however.

The former second-round pick, going 60th overall to Detroit in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, is now headed to Seattle. Tatar is making $1.5 million this season. The Avalanche will be off the hook for the remaining money, pocketing a fifth-round selection in the process.

