George McGinnis, involved in famous Nuggets trade, passes away

Basketball Hall of Famer George McGinnis, who played in 121 games with the Denver Nuggets from 1978-1980, passed away on Thursday.

McGinnis died from complications due to cardiac arrest he suffered last week. The Indiana Pacers shared the news on social media.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hall of Famer George McGinnis. "[George] was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family."https://t.co/EKs4rs4Ljb pic.twitter.com/UDPSl1fgm9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 14, 2023

McGinnis, who made the All-Star game with Denver in 1979, was involved in perhaps the best trade the Nuggets ever made. After starting his career with the Pacers, McGinnis bounced to Philadelphia and eventually the Mile High City.

In 1980, Denver moved him back to Indiana for a young forward by the name of Alex English. If it weren’t for Nikola Jokic, English would arguably be the best player in franchise history. Many think he’s the second greatest player to ever wear a Nuggets jersey.

McGinnis played the final 2.5 years of his outstanding career in Indy, while English would go on to appear in 837 games for Denver from 1980-1990 and make eight All-Star games. He still leads the Nuggets in career games played, points and offensive rebounds. English was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.

McGinnis and English are both legends of the game, but their times dominating the hardwood barely overlapped. It was a great trade for the Nuggets, and got McGinnis back home while Denver found a superstar of their own.

George McGinnis was 73-years-old.