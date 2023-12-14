Greg Dulcich ruled out for Lions game; P.J. Locke questionable

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The return of Greg Dulcich will have to wait at least one more week — and how he has another injury with which to cope.

One day after Dulcich practiced for the first time since landing on injured reserve after Week 6, Dulcich was ruled out for Saturday’s game against Detroit — but now with a foot injury as well as there hamstring with which he has struggled throughout his two-year career.

Greg Dulcich did not practice Thursday as a result of the injury issues.

“He’s the last player, really, that can come up. He gives us speed [which is an] element that’s uniquely different,” Payton said Wednesday of Dulcich.

With Greg Dulcich sidelined, the Broncos could have a decision to make with practice-squad tight end Lucas Krull. He had a 35-yard reception last Sunday and brings a vertical threat the Broncos have lacked from the tight-end position since Dulcich succumbed to his second hamstring injury this season and his fifth since the Broncos drafted him in 2022.

But Krull is out of practice-squad elevations. The Broncos used their third elevation on Krull last Sunday. So, for him to play, the Broncos will need to find space for him on the 53-player roster.

“Quite honestly, our young guy, Lucas [Krull], is really doing a good job with a similar type of role, it you will,” Payton said Thursday.

Denver does have a roster spot now after waiving edge rusher Ronnie Perkins on Thursday. Perkins had been inactive for the previous four-straight games after playing in five contests after the Broncos picked him up off waivers.

BEYOND GREG DULCICH …

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto did not practice for a second-consecutive day due to a knee injury. The Broncos ruled him out for Sunday.

Safety P.J. Locke saw limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice due to a neck injury suffered in the fourth quarter last Sunday. The Broncos listed Locke as questionable.

Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper saw limited work Thursday due to an ankle injury. However, the Broncos did not give him a game designation, meaning that he is good to go.

RB Samaje Perine had a full practice workload Thursday. He is expected to play Saturday.