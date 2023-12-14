The Avalanche did it right with all their tributes to Erik Johnson

The Colorado Avalanche welcomed defenseman Erik Johnson back in a classy way on Wednesday night.

Johnson, who spent 13 seasons with the Avs, played his first game at Ball Arena since signing with the Buffalo Sabres this summer.

A key member of the 2022 Stanley Cup team, Johnson was beloved by his teammates and Avs fans alike. To kick things off, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and his daughter, Linnea, brought Johnson an adorable sign.

Gabe Landeskog and his kids had an awesome sign for "Uncle EJ" in his Colorado return 😅 pic.twitter.com/XxaCluEYqT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2023

Next, during the first period, the Avalanche gave Johnson a two-minute long tribute video. The crowd followed with a 45-second standing ovation, and it was the second time Johnson had gotten emotional today.

The first came when he met with the media this morning and had to pause after breaking down in tears.

Erik Johnson getting his flowers and a loud ovation from the crowd during the break. “EJ!” chants throughout. Could definitely see the emotion on his face as he acknowledged the fans. pic.twitter.com/uasOKmWxf0 — Richie Carni (@RichieCarni) December 14, 2023

Johnson was a heart and soul guy for the Avs, seeing all the ups and down. He witnessed a 48-point season in 2017 before winning the best trophy in sports five years later.

And while guys like Nazem Kadri have come through town and had heartfelt returns, Johnson’s might have been the best yet.

He said earlier today Colorado is home, and it certainly will be forever, no matter when he hangs up his skates.