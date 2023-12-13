Sean Payton says Broncos are still improving, haven’t hit a plateau

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton have won six of their last seven games.

And while the team is one of the best stories in the NFL after their 1-5 start, that doesn’t mean Payton is satisfied. In fact, when asked about where his team is at on Wednesday, Payton noted things are still trending upward.

“I think we’re still improving. I don’t think this is the plateau we’re at, I think we’ve got to win these work days. We’ve got to win today and tomorrow,” Payton said.

At 7-6, the Broncos are right in the thick of a crowded AFC wild card race. They’re tied with the Steelers, Colts, Texans, Bengals and Bills, all battling for two playoff spots. If the 8-5 Browns start dropping games, it could be three.

And with Denver heading in the right direction, the league is going to feature them more. Payton noted that, considering the Broncos and Lions will meet in a standalone game in primetime on NFL Network.

“This last quarter pole there’s a lot at stake, and so here’s a Saturday night game. We’re in the entertainment business, and if you’re playing well, you’re going to find yourself on Monday nights, and Sunday nights and Thursday nights,” Payton said.

Payton went on to say if you’re not playing well, you’ll be stuck in the morning or afternoon window on a Sunday. That’s where Denver was last week, so they have one less day to prepare for their third straight road game.

“The recovery, the rest, all of those things are important in this stretch. But I do think that when you put the tape on you’re searching still for that Shangri-La game, if you will,” Payton said.

It’s a good line by Payton, meaning he’s waiting for an easy one on the Broncos schedule and not seeing it. Maybe that will be the case once they turn their attention to the Patriots, Chargers and Raiders, but it’s certainly not this week.

If Denver wants any hope at a miracle AFC West title (the Chiefs are only 8-5) they’ll have to win out. And you can only do that by prevailing in the next game on the schedule.