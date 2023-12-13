Nikola Jokic ejected in absurd fashion in Chicago, Bulls fans boo

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was ejected on Tuesday night in Chicago, and it was absurd.

Even fans of the Bulls booed, voicing their displeasure seeing the best player on Earth getting kicked out of the game for a silly infraction.

With Denver leading Chicago 54-47 late in the second quarter, Jokic appeared to get fouled under the basket. There was no whistle and Jokic gave the ref a bit of an earful on the way back down the court. After the Bulls got a foul call, Jokic was inexplicably kicked out of the game.

Both the videos below are from the Chicago broadcast, and their announcers were flabbergasted. The ridiculous decision also happened on Serbian Heritage Night at the United Center, so a lot of folks in the building were there to see Jokic play.

Nikola Jokic ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/4WHE78wFPV — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic has been ejected, and fans at the United Center who paid to see him are NOT happy 😳 pic.twitter.com/XXxLrzUa0f — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 13, 2023

It’s just hard to wrap your mind around something so minor getting Jokic kicked out, and the NBA has a major problem.

The refs are way overstepping, as this is Jokic’s second highly questionable ejection in three weeks. Picture LeBron James or Steph Curry getting kicked out for that.

At the time of his dismissal, Jokic had four points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets led the Bulls 57-50 at halftime.