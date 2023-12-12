Injury to Justin Herbert means Broncos’ playoff push could see a parade of backup QBs

The Los Angeles Chargers face life without Justin Herbert for the balance of the regular season. His season-ending fractured finger likely extinguishes what is left of their dim playoff hopes.

And for the Broncos, it could mean that after their trip to Detroit, they see nothing but backup quarterbacks staring at them the rest of the way.

Denver has a rematch with the Chargers on Dec. 31. And sandwiching that game are contests against the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have used backup quarterbacks in recent weeks.

Justin Herbert suffered the index-finger injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-7 Broncos win at SoFi Stadium. His replacement, Easton Stick, nearly had disaster on his first series, as Ja’Quan McMillian hit Stick while he prepared to throw, then scooped up the loose football and returned it for a touchdown. But an instant-replay review ruled that Stick’s arm was moving forward with the ball in his hand, yielding little more than a memorable incompletion.

Stick settled down and avoided interceptions in the balance of the relief appearance. But until a fourth-quarter deep strike to rookie Quentin Johnston, the former North Dakota State standout failed to generate any consistency for the Chargers offense — which had been struggling anyway with Justin Herbert, generating just one touchdown in a 10-quarter stretch. That would reach 11 before Austin Ekeler’s fourth-quarter touchdown run Sunday.

Barring injury, Easton Stick is expected to start the rest of the season.

BEYOND JUSTIN HERBERT, TWO OTHER BRONCOS FOES HAVE QB INSTABILITY

The Lions are obviously set with Jared Goff, who is back to playing at the Pro Bowl level he reached early in his career with the Los Angeles Rams. But New England — which visits Denver on Christmas Eve — has used Bailey Zappe in recent weeks in lieu of the ineffective Mac Jones.

After the Chargers come calling for New Year’s Eve, the Broncos venture to Las Vegas for a regular-season finale to take place either Jan. 6 or 7. Rookie Aidan O’Connell has started the Raiders’ last five games. But their offense has seen diminishing returns, bottoming out in last Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Minnesota. Meanwhile, early-season starter Jimmy Garoppolo — who guided Las Vegas to a Week 1 triumph in Denver — has returned to health.

The Raiders and Chargers meet Thursday. Stick will start for Los Angeles, while Las Vegas’ starter remains up in the air.

Facing backups is nothing new for the Broncos this season.

During their 6-1 revival from a 1-5 start, the Broncos have two wins over teams led by understudy quarterbacks: a 21-20 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings, featuring Josh Dobbs, and a 29-12 romp over the Cleveland Browns, who started Dorian Thompson-Robinson but finished that defeat with P.J. Walker taking the snaps.

Denver sits in prime playoff position at 7-6 and with three losing teams left on their slate. And there is a very real chance those sub-.500 teams will all have fill-in quarterbacks.

A path to 10 wins — and a near-certain postseason spot — appears clear.