AVALANCHE

The Avalanche had an insanely fun win when they needed it badly

Dec 11, 2023, 10:30 PM

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Entering Monday night’s game against the Calgary Flames, the Colorado Avalanche had been struggling.

The Avs had skated off losers in five of their last six games, including two surprising home losses to the Jets and Flyers. So when they entered the third period down 5-3, there was a sense in Ball Arena of “here we go again.”

No worries.

The Avalanche had an insanely fun rally and win, taking down old friend Nazem Kadri and Calgary by a score of 6-5. When Colorado needed it most, the stars showed up. Winger Mikko Rantanen tied the game with 6:29 to go and superstar Nathan MacKinnon gave the Avs the advantage two minutes later.

His game-winning goal was absolutely gorgeous.

For the Avalanche, it wasn’t a “must win,” but it’ll certainly improve the mood in the locker room, ending this slump. They’re now 17-9-2 on the season and their 36 points have them back atop the Central Division.

Kadri, who was a key member of the 2022 Stanley Cup team, had a goal and an assist to go with his six shots. The Avalanche also got goals from Cale Makar and Ross Colton, to go along with Tomas Tatar and Ben Meyers both finding the back of the net for the first time this season.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was pulled after two periods, giving up five goals on just 22 shots.Backup Ivan Prosvetov played an amazing third period, stopping all 11 shots he faced and coming up with some key saves late.

The Avalanche will wrap this five-game homestand on Wednesday against the Sabres, before heading to Winnipeg to take on the Jets this weekend.

