Mile High Hockey: Concerning play
Dec 11, 2023, 6:00 PM
Mike Evans reacts to the concerning level of play from the Colorado Avalanche, after they lost 5 out of their last 6 games.
Dec 11, 2023, 6:00 PM
Mike Evans reacts to the concerning level of play from the Colorado Avalanche, after they lost 5 out of their last 6 games.
Mike Evans welcomes Colorado’s own Lauren Gardner to the show to discuss all things Avalanche and Colorado sports.
3 days ago
Originally, Jared Bednar expected Valeri Nichushkin to play against the Ducks on Tuesday, so he's sicker than the team initially realized
4 days ago
Cale Makar and Andrew Cogliano didn't play in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the Ducks, and Bowen Byram was hurt in the second period
5 days ago
Cale Makar was hurt late in Saturday night's contest against the Ducks and didn't play on Sunday against the Kings, he's now "doubtful"
6 days ago
Mike Evans discusses the consecutive losses on the road for the Colorado Avalanche and explains why he isn’t concerned about the team’s performance.
7 days ago
Mike Evans dives into the performance of the Colorado Avalanche in November and highlights the positive takeaways that should point to a successful December.
10 days ago