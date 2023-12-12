Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Concerning play

Dec 11, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans reacts to the concerning level of play from the Colorado Avalanche, after they lost 5 out of their last 6 games.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Colorado’s own Lauren Gardner

Mike Evans welcomes Colorado’s own Lauren Gardner to the show to discuss all things Avalanche and Colorado sports.

3 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin remains out for third straight day

Originally, Jared Bednar expected Valeri Nichushkin to play against the Ducks on Tuesday, so he's sicker than the team initially realized

4 days ago

Cale Makar Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Three important faces spotted at Avalanche practice on Wednesday

Cale Makar and Andrew Cogliano didn't play in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the Ducks, and Bowen Byram was hurt in the second period

5 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

The Cale Makar injury is now one to watch for the Avalanche

Cale Makar was hurt late in Saturday night's contest against the Ducks and didn't play on Sunday against the Kings, he's now "doubtful"

6 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche road woes continue

Mike Evans discusses the consecutive losses on the road for the Colorado Avalanche and explains why he isn’t concerned about the team’s performance.

7 days ago

...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: November takeaways

Mike Evans dives into the performance of the Colorado Avalanche in November and highlights the positive takeaways that should point to a successful December.

10 days ago

Mile High Hockey: Concerning play