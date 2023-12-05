Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

For Broncos, right side of offensive line was a pressure point

Dec 4, 2023, 5:39 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson found himself under duress for multiple stretches of Sunday’s game.

And in the 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans, most of the pressure came from one part of the offensive line — and head coach Sean Payton wasn’t shy about identifying it as one of “two or three” root causes.

“There’s push from the right side. We’ve gotta be able to stop that,” Payton said during his conference call Monday.

The data compiled by Pro Football Focus bore that out. It assessed seven total pressures from the right side of the Broncos’ offensive line, manned by Quinn Meinerz and Mike McGlinchey.

From the left side, it credited just two pressures from guard Ben Powers and tackle Garett Bolles.

PFF assessed one pressure to center Lloyd Cushenberry.

“We didn’t block well enough at times,” McGlinchey said after Sunday’s game.

Of course, the right side of the offensive line drew first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. in its assignments. Anderson looked every bit like the coveted prospect that caused the Texans to make a bold trade forward in last April’s draft, accumulating eight total pressures, per PFF’s data — including 4 total quarterback hits, two of which ended in sacks.

“He’s got a lot of power, a lot of athletic ability,” McGlinchey said. “Certainly he’s still young and it’s going to be dangerous when he does polish the whole thing. But he’s a good player, high effort and he’s in a great system for what he’s capable of doing.”

SEASON-LONG PRESSURE NUMBERS FOR THE BRONCOS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

According to Pro Football Focus’ data:

  • Bolles: 19 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 448 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 23.6 pass plays
  • Powers: 18 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 448 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 23.6 pass plays
  • Cushenberry: 8 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 446 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 55.8 pass plays
  • Meinerz: 18 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 447 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 24.8 pass plays
  • McGlinchey: 42 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 446 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 10.6 pass plays

Broncos

Alex Singleton C.J. Stroud...

Will Petersen

Payton not pleased Singleton let a rookie bait him into personal foul

"Instead of finishing that game needing a touchdown, we're kicking a field goal to win," Sean Payton said of Alex Singleton's costly penalty

7 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

104.3 The Fan

Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Texans

With the Broncos trailing Houston, Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton streaking down the sideline and dropped in a beauty of a TD pass

9 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos dug too deep of a hole with sloppy play against Texans

Uncharacteristic mistakes doomed the Broncos in Houston, as mistakes and unforced errors ended Denver's winning streak at five games

13 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Playoffs are still within reach for Broncos after loss in Houston

The Broncos squandered a golden opportunity when the fell to the Texans, but all is not lost; the playoffs are still very much within reach

13 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Russell Wilson doesn’t deserve all of the blame for Sunday’s loss

An interception in the end zone with nine seconds left in the game ended the Broncos rally in Houston, but it wasn't on the quarterback

16 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

After weeks of living on the edge, the Broncos died on it in Houston

The success equation of the Broncos rests on sustaining drives and winning the turnover margin. They did neither in Houston -- and fell.

1 day ago

For Broncos, right side of offensive line was a pressure point