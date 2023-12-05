For Broncos, right side of offensive line was a pressure point

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson found himself under duress for multiple stretches of Sunday’s game.

And in the 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans, most of the pressure came from one part of the offensive line — and head coach Sean Payton wasn’t shy about identifying it as one of “two or three” root causes.

“There’s push from the right side. We’ve gotta be able to stop that,” Payton said during his conference call Monday.

Sean Payton, on pass protection issues v. HOU: “It was probably two or three different things. There’s push from the right side. We’ve gotta be able to stop that … We leave a little early a couple of times, and then pretty soon, your pocket’s compromised and now …” pic.twitter.com/AHbp87ukkz — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 4, 2023

The data compiled by Pro Football Focus bore that out. It assessed seven total pressures from the right side of the Broncos’ offensive line, manned by Quinn Meinerz and Mike McGlinchey.

From the left side, it credited just two pressures from guard Ben Powers and tackle Garett Bolles.

PFF assessed one pressure to center Lloyd Cushenberry.

“We didn’t block well enough at times,” McGlinchey said after Sunday’s game.

Of course, the right side of the offensive line drew first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. in its assignments. Anderson looked every bit like the coveted prospect that caused the Texans to make a bold trade forward in last April’s draft, accumulating eight total pressures, per PFF’s data — including 4 total quarterback hits, two of which ended in sacks.

“He’s got a lot of power, a lot of athletic ability,” McGlinchey said. “Certainly he’s still young and it’s going to be dangerous when he does polish the whole thing. But he’s a good player, high effort and he’s in a great system for what he’s capable of doing.”

SEASON-LONG PRESSURE NUMBERS FOR THE BRONCOS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

According to Pro Football Focus’ data:

Bolles: 19 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 448 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 23.6 pass plays

Powers: 18 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 448 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 23.6 pass plays

Cushenberry: 8 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 446 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 55.8 pass plays

Meinerz: 18 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 447 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 24.8 pass plays

McGlinchey: 42 total pressures (sacks, QB hits and hurries) in 446 pass-rush snaps; pressure rate one every 10.6 pass plays