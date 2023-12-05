Close
AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche road woes continue

Dec 4, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans discusses the consecutive losses on the road for the Colorado Avalanche and explains why he isn’t concerned about the team’s performance.

Avalanche

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: November takeaways

Mike Evans dives into the performance of the Colorado Avalanche in November and highlights the positive takeaways that should point to a successful December.

3 days ago

Will Petersen

Avs star Cale Makar gets NHL’s second biggest honor in November

Cale Makar notched points in 12 of his 14 outings, highlighted by five consecutive multi-point performances, and is third in the NHL overall

3 days ago

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar has update on Gabriel Landeskog being around Avs

It'll be nice to have Gabriel Landeskog around the team, likely from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13 when Colorado plays five straight games at Ball Arena

6 days ago

Jake Shapiro

ESPN praises Avalanche in grading team’s strong start

The Avs lead the NHL in wins, seeking a second cup in three seasons they have officially had a great start

6 days ago

Will Petersen

For the first time since Stanley Cup Final, Avalanche top Lightning

New guy Ryan Johansen played hero, as Colorado's second-line center scored two goals to help the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 4-1

7 days ago

Will Petersen

Girard entering treatment for anxiety and depression, led to alcohol abuse

CAA announced the news on Friday night with a quote from Samuel Girard and NHL PR also released a brief statement

10 days ago

