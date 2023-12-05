Mile High Hockey: Avalanche road woes continue
Dec 4, 2023, 6:00 PM
Mike Evans discusses the consecutive losses on the road for the Colorado Avalanche and explains why he isn’t concerned about the team’s performance.
Mike Evans dives into the performance of the Colorado Avalanche in November and highlights the positive takeaways that should point to a successful December.
3 days ago
Cale Makar notched points in 12 of his 14 outings, highlighted by five consecutive multi-point performances, and is third in the NHL overall
3 days ago
It'll be nice to have Gabriel Landeskog around the team, likely from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13 when Colorado plays five straight games at Ball Arena
6 days ago
The Avs lead the NHL in wins, seeking a second cup in three seasons they have officially had a great start
6 days ago
New guy Ryan Johansen played hero, as Colorado's second-line center scored two goals to help the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 4-1
7 days ago
CAA announced the news on Friday night with a quote from Samuel Girard and NHL PR also released a brief statement
10 days ago