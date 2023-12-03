Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton laments “sloppy” Broncos as turnovers doom them

Dec 3, 2023, 2:45 PM

Lucas Krull...

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos had three turnovers against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, and it ultimately doomed them.

The five-game winning streak is over, as Denver fell to Houston in the final moments thanks to a Russell Wilson interception. It was his third pick of the second half, as the Broncos couldn’t pull off a miracle in a devastating 22-17 loss.

The last one came on third-and-goal, with Wilson escaping pressure and then looking for little-used tight end Lucas Krull in the end zone. It wasn’t mean to be, and Denver is now 6-6 on the season.

After the game, head coach Sean Payton lamented the team’s “sloppy” play in a game they had chances to win but couldn’t pull out.

“I thought we were sloppy for most of the game,” Payton said. “Obviously, third-down we struggled. I don’t think we converted a third-down offensively. Converted a fourth, maybe.”

Payton’s right about that. The Broncos were a staggering 0-11 on third-down, but went 3-3 on fourth-down. Wilson and running back Javonte Williams each had a clutch one in the final drive, but Denver couldn’t get the last eight yards it needed.

For Payton, how they played today, not forcing a single turnover on defense, hasn’t been their formula during the winning streak.

“All the things we discussed coming in, we’ve been a team that has played well with the takeaways and the giveaways. That script flipped today. We had three of them, we didn’t get any,” Payton said. “We’ll look at this tape tomorrow. It starts with us coaches, it starts with me, we’ve got to do a better job.”

For Denver, it stings even more because the Texans are a team they’re competing for a precious wild card slot with in a crowded AFC. Houston is now 7-5 and holds the tiebreaker, so jumping them will be a task. The Indianapolis Colts also pulled off an OT win in Tennessee to move to 7-5. The Broncos remain ninth in the playoff standings.

It’s not over, but this definitely hurts. Denver, and particularly Wilson, need to clean things up next Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Broncos

Broncos-Texans...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Texans inactives: All questionable players are up

There were no surprises among the Broncos-Texans inactives, announced 90 minutes before Sunday's kickoff in Houston.

5 hours ago

Wil Lutz...

Andrew Mason

Wil Lutz has made himself indispensable to the Broncos

The field goals of Wil Lutz account for nearly 45 percent of the Broncos' points in the last three weeks -- and that is rare.

18 hours ago

Ben DiNucci...

Andrew Mason

Broncos activate two from practice squad, including a QB

The Broncos will have three quarterbacks at their disposal in Houston, as they used a practice-squad activation on Ben DiNucci.

24 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Zach Lazarus

Sean Payton is making a strong case for NFL Coach of the Year

The Broncos head coach has transformed the organization, turning them into a winner in his first season, an accomplishment worth celebrating

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy is good to go for Broncos in Houston

Jerry Jeudy saw full practice work Friday, and he said he expects to be “100 percent” for Sunday’s game in Houston.

2 days ago

Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton downplays importance of Broncos and Texans clash

Ask any of any playoff odds sites and they will tell you the Denver Broncos playoff hopes hinge on Sunday's game against the Houston Texans

2 days ago

Sean Payton laments “sloppy” Broncos as turnovers doom them