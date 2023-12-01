Jerry Jeudy is good to go for Broncos in Houston

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jerry Jeudy began the Broncos’ weekly on-field work on the side field reserved for players recovering from injuries. He ended it with a full practice workload.

“It felt good,” Jeudy said after practice Friday.

The Broncos didn’t even list Jerry Jeudy as questionable on their injury report. This gives the Broncos a chance at having the closest thing to a full complement of receivers since October, with fellow receiver Brandon Johnson eligible to come off of the injured-reserve list. Johnson practiced for a third-consecutive day Friday.

Jerry Jeudy said he “felt good” in his practice work today. He expects he will be 100 percent by Sunday. More from Jeudy on his recovery from a groin injury: pic.twitter.com/H2qt2Ws7xr — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 1, 2023

Broncos coach Sean Payton declined to specify which receivers would be in action in Houston.

“I’m all for having our five receivers, but I’m not announcing who is playing on Sunday,” Payton said. “In other words, Jerry has a good practice today. We’ll see where we’re at.”

Jerry Jeudy said the groin injury took place in practice last week.

“I tweaked it two days before the last game, running routes,” he said.

Jeudy added that he expects to be 100 percent by Sunday.

BEYOND JERRY JEUDY, THE BRONCOS REMAIN IN RELATIVELY GOOD HEALTH

Cornerback Damarri Mathis was the only member of the 53-player roster who did not practice Friday. He is listed as questionable with a back issue. Mathis was seen walking away from the field with a member of the Broncos’ athletic-training staff during the period of practice open to media on Thursday.

Tight end Chris Manhertz and nose tackle Mike Purcell both returned to practice Friday after receiving a rest day Thursday.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick was seen working out off to the side. This was the first time he had been seen working out during a practice since he tore his Achilles tendon during training camp.

Tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski worked out off to the side.