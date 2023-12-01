Mile High Hockey: November takeaways
Dec 1, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm
Mike Evans dives into the performance of the Colorado Avalanche in November and highlights the positive takeaways that should point to a successful December.
Cale Makar notched points in 12 of his 14 outings, highlighted by five consecutive multi-point performances, and is third in the NHL overall
5 hours ago
It'll be nice to have Gabriel Landeskog around the team, likely from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13 when Colorado plays five straight games at Ball Arena
3 days ago
The Avs lead the NHL in wins, seeking a second cup in three seasons they have officially had a great start
3 days ago
New guy Ryan Johansen played hero, as Colorado's second-line center scored two goals to help the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 4-1
4 days ago
CAA announced the news on Friday night with a quote from Samuel Girard and NHL PR also released a brief statement
7 days ago
With just 39 seconds to go, the Avalanche were up 3-2, but it wasn't to be, as Colorado gave up two goals in 17 seconds to lose 4-3
10 days ago