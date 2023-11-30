Close
Jerry Jeudy stretches; Chris Manhertz rests at Broncos practice

Nov 30, 2023, 3:00 PM

Chris Manhertz...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jerry Jeudy returned for the stretching period of practice, but then went to a side field and later watched individual work as the Broncos continued preparing for the Houston Texans on Thursday. He was officially listed as a limited participant by the team.

Jeudy landed on the injury report Wednesday with a groin injury. Jerry Jeudy was the only Broncos player who did not take part in the Wednesday session.

Standing on the sideline during the individual period of practice at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse was tight end Chris Manhertz. The veteran watched as his teammates went through their practice paces. The Broncos gave him the day off for rest, along with nose tackle Mike Purcell.

Neither Manhertz or Purcell were listed on the Wednesday injury report and neither is hurt.

Meanwhile, Brandon Johnson practiced for a second-straight day. Johnson is in the window for activation to the 53-player roster after spending the last five weeks on injured reserve.

The Broncos have a spare spot on the 53-player roster in the wake of Kareem Jackson’s suspension.

Working out off to the side Thursday were two players on injured reserve: offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and tight end Greg Dulcich. Dulcich returned to the side field yesterday. He has been on injured reserve since re-aggravating a hamstring in Week 6.

