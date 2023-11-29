On his 35th birthday, Russell Wilson still wants to play a long time

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson turned 35 on Wednesday, and he’s not planning on hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

Wilson famously said at his introductory press conference with the Broncos that he wanted to play 10-12 more years and win three or four more Super Bowls.

It sounds like that’s still the plan.

“I remember coming into this league 12 years ago, and my goal was to play to 40-plus. I feel great, I feel young, I feel fast, I feel confident and all the above. When you’re around a great group of young stars it always keeps you young,” Wilson said on Wednesday.

When asked what makes him think he could play until age 43, which would mark 20-plus years in the league, Wilson didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve still got a little speed, I’ve still got quickness,” Wilson said with a smile. “When you have a plan, you set out to it a long time ago. It’s a lifestyle, it’s a 365-day mentality. There are no off days.”

Wilson talked about keeping his body moving, working out like crazy and most importantly his love for football.

“The biggest thing is I’ve got an obsession and a passion for the game. Learning the game, playing the game, being out there and winning. All of the above. That’s the part that makes it fun,” Wilson said.

When Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked if Wilson could make his goal, he was more focused on the short-term. It didn’t help that Payton was a bit under the weather.

“I just want to get rid of this cold and coach against Houston. I really don’t look clearly past the season. It’s right here. All the things we’re talking about it’s right here, and projecting outside of that is… I think you could ask him,” Payton said. “Right now, it’s getting this next game.”

And for Denver, it’s a huge game with the Texans. Both teams are 6-5 and firmly in the AFC playoff picture. For Payton, the focus is on Sunday, but he’s also confident in his QB’s work ethic.

“I don’t see age with players like Russ. I don’t see 35, I wouldn’t have guessed how old he was. But he takes care of his body, works out extremely diligently and hard. And I think that’s necessary when you’re playing at this level,” Payton said.

Wilson’s been much better this year. He’s tied for fifth in the NFL in touchdown passes and has thrown 17 TDs in the red zone to go along with zero interceptions.

He’ll need to keep that up this year for the Broncos to get where they want to go, and for him to play another eight seasons.