P.J. Locke practices again, but is questionable for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety P.J. Locke practiced for a second-straight day on a limited basis for the Broncos during their Friday session, leaving him questionable for the Broncos’ Sunday-afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns.

“All good. We’ll just take it day-to-day,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Locke after practice.

Locke’s presence for the practice — which took place on the artificial-turf field inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse — was a positive development after he made his return Thursday.

When Locke talked in the locker room after Thursday’s practice, he was non-committal as to whether he could play.

“Hopefully I can go Sunday, but we’ll see,” he said.

“It (the ankle) felt pretty good,” he added. “I felt like I made some strides — especially from last week, from [Wednesday] to [Thursday] it was some big strides.”

If Locke cannot play, the Broncos will turn to either Delarrin Turner-Yell or JL Skinner. Turner-Yell filled in at safety during the Broncos’ games against Washington, Miami, Chicago and Buffalo. The Broncos activated Skinner for the first time last Sunday against Minnesota.

Although the defense’s efficiency metrics dropped precipitously during the instances Turner-Yell entered the game, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sounded an optimistic note regarding Turner-Yell’s progress.

“Every week he gets better,” Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “This kid’s tough; he’s smart, and he’s ready for the challenge. And that’s their role. And your hope as a coach as the year goes along, those young kids are ready to play.

“In the late part of the season, you’re going to have injuries. To step in and play three or four games for us, that’s their job … So, if he has to play, he’ll play well.”

Locke is one of two players on the Broncos listed as questionable. The other is running back Dwayne Washington, who the Broncos added to the injury report Friday due to an illness.

MEANWHILE, IN CLEVELAND …

The Browns officially ruled out two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered a shoulder injury last week.

“I don’t really think it changes too much,” Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “It don’t change our mindset and our focus and our execution and our game plan and what we want to do.”

Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill is also listed as questionable due to a calf injury. Thornhill did not practice Wednesday, and saw limited work Thursday and Friday.

Middle linebacker Anthony Walker is also questionable due to a hamstring injury. He saw limited work Friday after sitting out the two previous days.