Mile High Hockey: Where does Cale rank all time?
Nov 20, 2023, 6:00 PM
Mike Evans discusses the solid performance of the Avs against Dallas Stars and gives his take about why Cale Makar could end up being the best defenseman of all time.
Nov 20, 2023, 6:00 PM
Cale Makar was named the NHL's No. 1 star for the week of Nov. 12, after he tallied eight points, including a goal and seven assists
3 hours ago
Mike Evans dives into the recent problematic performances of the Colorado Avalanche and gives his take on their areas of improvement.
3 days ago
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports teams are telling her they believe the Avalanche are "in the mix" for Patrick Kane, along with a few other clubs
3 days ago
An 8-2 loss to the Blues still stings, but wins over the Kraken and Ducks show that the Avalanche know how to respond to adversity
3 days ago
7 days ago
Pavel Francouz hadn't played this year, and it was clear he was going to be out for a bit, but this is a blow no matter how you slice it
8 days ago