AVALANCHE

Mile High Hockey: Where does Cale rank all time?

Nov 20, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

 Mike Evans discusses the solid performance of the Avs against Dallas Stars and gives his take about why Cale Makar could end up being the best defenseman of all time.

