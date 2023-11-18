Close
BRONCOS

Ben Powers on track to play for Broncos on Sunday night

Nov 17, 2023, 5:35 PM

Ben Powers...

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One day after not practicing, Broncos left guard Ben Powers returned to work and was not even listed as questionable as the Broncos continued their preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Powers spent Thursday working on the side field as he recovered from a foot injury. Friday, he was back to practice, albeit on a limited basis. Broncos coach Sean Payton announced Friday morning during his media conference call that Powers would return to the practice field.

Two other players beyond Ben Powers were limited Friday: left tackle Garett Bolles and running back Samaje Perine. As is the case with Powers, both players were not even listed as questionable, meaning they are expected to play with no issues Sunday night.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy saw full practice work after seeing limited action Thursday due to a hip injury.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Payton said of Jeudy on Friday morning.

WHILE BEN POWERS WILL PLAY, P.J. LOCKE WILL NOT

The Broncos ruled out Locke after he missed a second-straight day of practice. Locke suffered an ankle injury late in the first half of the team’s Monday night win at Buffalo.

This puts Kareem Jackson back into the lineup after serving a two-game suspension. Jackson said he spent the three weeks of downtime in “full-time daddy mode” with “a little bit” of training to stay in shape.

He said Thursday that his first practice back felt “good.”

“A lot of energy. I was excited, so, it feels good to be back in the mix,” Jackson said. “It’s a long three weeks. But it feels good to be back.”

And with Locke injured, the Broncos need Jackson to step in right away.

“We have a plan for getting him back on, maybe some of the snaps, all of the snaps,” Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after practice Friday. “We’ll see how it goes on Sunday night. But, yeah, he’s back.”

